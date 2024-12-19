Livvy Dunne flexes LSU graduation in white sleeveless stunner with almost perfect GPA
Livvy Dunne is officially a graduate of Louisiana State University.
The viral fifth-year senior LSU gymnast has completed her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in leadership, sociology, and communications. LSU Gymanstics first posted a photo of her and teammate Alyona Shchennikova in their glam cap and gown looks.
Dunne, 22, also just competed on Monday in her final Lady Tigers showcase event where she slayed a nearly flawless floor routine, followed by crushing the balance beam with a unique camera angle.
On Thursday, Dunne traded in her stunning leotard for her cap, gown and tassel to receive her degree.
Dunne also posted a selfie — of course — with her gown off, flexing a proud look in a white sleeveless fit where she posted, “OFFICIALLY AN LSU GRAD 🐯.”
Accroding to that picture, she not only just graduated, she graduated Summa Cum Laude, meaning she had at least a 3.9 GPA. Truly a remarkable feat.
Oh, and she’s built a $4.2 million NIL brand empire while in school as well with ads like her latest bathrobe and towel skincare routine for Aveeno.
Dunne will of course still compete for the Lady Tigers this season starting January 3 where she will try and help the school defend its first-ever national championship.
What can’t Livvy Dunne do? Congratulations to the now graduate of LSU Dunne.
