Livvy Dunne gets a little naughty in custom New Jersey Devils fit selfie
Livvy Dunne is back home in New Jersey after graduating from LSU and is crushing new looks.
The 22-year-old gymnast is enjoying her break after earning her degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in leadership, sociology, and communications with an insanely high GPA while slaying her white minidress underneath her gown.
Before returning home, the Lady Tigers star and her boyfriend Paul Skenes hit up New York City for an epic date night in a black minidress that had Dunne waking up in a hotel in some red-hot pajamas with messy hair.
The first thing Dunne did when she got home to Jersey was post a sizzling bedroom selfie. On Monday, Dunne headed to the New Jersey Devils game at home vs. the New York Rangers in another fire fit with her custom Devils jersey and black leather pants she posted on Instagram in a mirror selfie. No doubt she’s was the “Ice Queen” on Monday in this fire and ice look.
That’s a sizzling look on Dunne, and she knows it with the naughty wink as well.
Her sister Julz Dunne also posted another look.
Dunne will return to LSU as a grad student in 2025 to help defend the Lady Tigers’ first-ever national championship where competition starts on January 3 — the day the team also unveils their natty banner.
Until then, she’ll no doubt continue to crush looks like her Devils game fit.
