Livvy Dunne sizzles in flirty back-at-home bedroom selfie for Christmas
Livvy Dunne returned home as a graduate of Louisiana State University and already dropped more epic photos.
The fifth-year senior LSU gymnast finished her undergraduate studies in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in leadership, sociology, and communications while graduating with an insanely high GPA. She also slayed a white-hot minidress underneath her gown that she revealed after.
After receiving an elite gift from boyfriend Paul Skenes, Dunne — and Skenes — flew out to New Jersey where her family lives. It was there during Thanksgiving that she heated up the bedroom with a girl next door selfie stunner, and “cooked” up a sizzling black miniskirt.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets flirty in bedroom wearing cozy pajamas fit
Upon her return, Dunne wasted no time dropping epic photos all over her Snapchat as well as back in the bedroom in a flirty post where she said, “NJ slay.”
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays in tiny shorts for sizzling morning bedroom selfie
There’s no sign of Skenes in that photo: Did the parents separate them and he’s getting interrogated like he’s in Meet the Parents?
Dunne already revealed what’s next for her in life after graduating. She’ll also return to help the Lady Tigers defend their first-ever national championship that begins January 3.
Until then, there’s no doubt she’ll continue to “slay” her fits from back home.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?