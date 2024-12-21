The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne sizzles in flirty back-at-home bedroom selfie for Christmas

The viral LSU gymnast and recent graduate returns to New Jersey and wastes no time with a fit “slay.”

LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
LSU Tigers gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne returned home as a graduate of Louisiana State University and already dropped more epic photos.

The fifth-year senior LSU gymnast finished her undergraduate studies in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in leadership, sociology, and communications while graduating with an insanely high GPA. She also slayed a white-hot minidress underneath her gown that she revealed after.

After receiving an elite gift from boyfriend Paul Skenes, Dunne — and Skenes — flew out to New Jersey where her family lives. It was there during Thanksgiving that she heated up the bedroom with a girl next door selfie stunner, and “cooked” up a sizzling black miniskirt.

Upon her return, Dunne wasted no time dropping epic photos all over her Snapchat as well as back in the bedroom in a flirty post where she said, “NJ slay.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

There’s no sign of Skenes in that photo: Did the parents separate them and he’s getting interrogated like he’s in Meet the Parents?

Dunne already revealed what’s next for her in life after graduating. She’ll also return to help the Lady Tigers defend their first-ever national championship that begins January 3.

Until then, there’s no doubt she’ll continue to “slay” her fits from back home.

