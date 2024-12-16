Livvy Dunne slays in tiny shorts for sizzling morning bedroom selfie
Livvy Dunne is the queen of the bedroom selfies.
The viral fifth-year LSU gymnastics senior has slayed so many we’ve lost count. Recently she’s given fans quite a few stunners like her cozy makeup-free look while back home in New Jersey, and her girl next door vibe fit, and her all-black selfie that heated up her bedroom. Let’s not forget her stunning nightie when she turned 22.
When she’s not taking bedroom selfies, Dunne is busy practicing to help LSU defend the school’s first-ever national championship. Dunne recently showed off her progress on an insane flip from her freshman year vs. now as a super senior.
Between practices and studying, Dunne took to Snapchat for one more pre-finals look from the bedroom at 9:08 in the morning in her comfy clothes around the house, including some tiny shorts.
She even put the fire heart emoji on it. Those slippers also make that fit.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers teammates recently bonded for a holiday party where they literally crushed poor Livvy in a Christmas photo. They have their first showcase for the fans on Monday, December 16, including photos and autographs. Once the calendar hits January, the competition begins.
Dunne will need to look half as good as her bedroom selfies to help the Lady Tigers repeat this season.
