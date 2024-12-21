Livvy Dunne heats up NYC in black minidress for Paul Skenes swanky date night
Livvy Dunne unofficially won 2024 for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.
The social media influencer and LSU gymnastics NIL millionaire has been immensely popular ever since this site's launch in early July, and her wildly successful and eventful year culminated this week with her official graduation from college and a trip back home for the Christmas holidays to New Jersey with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, and sister, Julz Dunne.
After grabbing some family time in Belmar, the trio headed to New York City for some festive good times. Livvy ditched her sister for a romantic date night with Skenes, who had already spoiled her with elite earrings as a graduation present. The TAL power couple chose the ever trendy Carbone, and the brand-empire builder Dunne had a fit to match the scene.
The all-black minidress with matching knee-high boots was the perfect look, and as you can tell from her caption, the 22 year old loves Carbone, as do most influencers and celebrities these days.
Skenes, for his part, seemed to be having a great time throughout the trip, often providing comic relief and excitedly reuniting with their beloved English Cream Golden Retriever Roux.
The perfect dog. The perfect boyfriend. The perfect family. For Livvy Dunne, it was a perfect 2024.
