Livvy Dunne leans into viral sweaty jokes with elegant red fit clapping back
Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne was 100% locked in on Wednesday's Pittsburgh Pirates game as her boyfriend Paul Skenes made his final start of the season. The game was anxiety-inducing with Skenes on the mound, though Pittsburgh pulled out the win 4-3 in extra innings.
Amid her reactions to each pitch, Dunne was captured by broadcast cameras with her arms raised over her head. The LSU alum appeared to be sweating heavily, and the photo of the broadcast quickly went viral on social media.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne has relatable agonized face at Paul Skenes' final start
Fans and haters alike made jokes about Dunne's armpits in her white long-sleeve top but she took the awkward moment like a champ. Only a social media saavy star like her could turn a sweaty photo into a money-making opportunity.
Dunne posted a response video on TikTok in which she poses in a tight red leather dress and applies deodorant liberally. She ends the TikTok with a cute, embarrassed expression.
The popular influencer added narration to the video that said: "Sources confirm your vibe was weird and yes, everyone felt it."
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in LSU gold minidress for Tigers' win over Florida
The video has more than half a million views and 69,000 likes in less than a day. It's not sponsored, in fact it's not clear what brand the deoderant is at all, but it could turn into something lucrative.
RELATED: Dunne flashes giant SEC championship ring
On one of Dunne's posts with photos from the 2025 season, someone posted: "We seen them armpits you ain't slick." The comment didn't go unnoticed. Dunne clapped back, "& can you please stop dming me asking to buy the shirt" with prayer hands and rose emojis.
