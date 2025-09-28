The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne leans into viral sweaty jokes with elegant red fit clapping back

The Pittsburgh Pirates WAG posted an epic video to clap back at the trolls after her unfortunate sweaty incident at the game this week.

Nikki Chavanelle

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne was 100% locked in on Wednesday's Pittsburgh Pirates game as her boyfriend Paul Skenes made his final start of the season. The game was anxiety-inducing with Skenes on the mound, though Pittsburgh pulled out the win 4-3 in extra innings.

Amid her reactions to each pitch, Dunne was captured by broadcast cameras with her arms raised over her head. The LSU alum appeared to be sweating heavily, and the photo of the broadcast quickly went viral on social media.

Livvy Dunne at the MLB All Star Game
Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Social media start Livvy Dunne watches the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Fans and haters alike made jokes about Dunne's armpits in her white long-sleeve top but she took the awkward moment like a champ. Only a social media saavy star like her could turn a sweaty photo into a money-making opportunity.

Dunne posted a response video on TikTok in which she poses in a tight red leather dress and applies deodorant liberally. She ends the TikTok with a cute, embarrassed expression.

The popular influencer added narration to the video that said: "Sources confirm your vibe was weird and yes, everyone felt it."

Livvy Dunne on TikTok in red dress
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

The video has more than half a million views and 69,000 likes in less than a day. It's not sponsored, in fact it's not clear what brand the deoderant is at all, but it could turn into something lucrative.

Livvy Dunne on TikTok
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

On one of Dunne's posts with photos from the 2025 season, someone posted: "We seen them armpits you ain't slick." The comment didn't go unnoticed. Dunne clapped back, "& can you please stop dming me asking to buy the shirt" with prayer hands and rose emojis.

