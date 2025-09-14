Livvy Dunne stuns in LSU gold minidress for Tigers’ win over Florida
Livvy Dunne returned to LSU on Saturday to receive her SEC Championship ring from last season, and take in the big football game between the Tigers and the Florida Gators. She’d steal the show with her gold minidress in the process.
The 22-year-old influencer has been quite busy since retiring from LSU athletics, posing for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, to rocking the MTV Video Music Awards in a stunning look with sister Julz, to wowing in a polka-dot minidress while dancing in the stands at the US Open, and traveling all over to watch boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes pitch that included a Pirates WAG bikini pool day.
After crushing a head-turning shoestring strapless dress at New York Fashion Week, Dunne took a champagne-filled private jet with her friends to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she’d flex her new ring. Then, in a selfie back in the gymnastics locker room like old times she posed in an eye-popping LSU gold minidress.
She’d also show it off while pregaming for LSU-Florida in Death Valley with former teammate KJ Johnson.
Dunne has said she misses her gymnastics days already, but she’s doing just fine and still representing LSU wherever she goes.
