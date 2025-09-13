Livvy Dunne flexes giant SEC champions ring selfie back at LSU with former teammate
Livvy Dunne has been all over the place since finishing her LSU gymnastics career. On Saturday, she was back in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to get some more bling with the SEC Championship ring.
Dunne and the Lady Tigers failed to repeat as national champions last season, but did win back-to-back SEC titles. They certainly had quite the celebration when that happened.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne swoons over Joe Burrow's rumored girlfriend Olivia Ponton
Since then, all the 22-year-old has done is pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover, walk the red carpet with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes in a backless dress for the MLB All-Star Game, have a Pirates WAGs bikini pool day, hit up the MTV Video Music Awards in competing fits with sister Julz Dunne, and most recently crushed her shoelace-strap sparkly minidress for New York Fashion Week — just to name a few of the many things she’s been up to.
She also reps LSU whenever she can like at the College World Series.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes ab-revealing fit celebrating bf Paul Skenes’ dominating win
She’s talked about missing her gymnastics days. On Friday, she flexed a private jet back heading back to LSU with some fancy champagne.
On Saturday, she showed why she went back while flexing that SEC bling with former teammate Chase Brock.
With the Florida Gators visiting LSU on Saturday in Death Valley, it won’t be shocking to see Livvy standing out in the crowd. She’ll be hard to miss with that bling sparkling as well.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit