Livvy Dunne flaunts tan lines in 'busy day' string bikini selfie
Livvy Dunne has returned to Louisiana after another jet-setting trip with boyfriend Paul Skenes. The first thing she had to do was catch some sun.
Dunne and Skenes hit up the the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium where Dunne’s perfect game day fit stole Skenes’ thunder. Then, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace won the National League Rookie of the Year award where once again his girlfriend upstaged his moment in a fire truck-red dress.
The couple returned with their giant dog Rioux to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the LSU campus is located and where Dunne posted her first pictures back on Snapchat. The first thing she did was work on her tan and post some string bikini selfies in what she said is a “☀️ busy day.”
The 22-year-old then posted a picture in her workout gear getting ready to train.
Apparently, cardio was the second thing on her day’s “busy” list.
The fifth-year senior is working hard to help the Lady Tigers defend their first-ever gymnastics national championship. She’s shown she’s ready as well with some crazy whirling dervish twirls and some next-level balance beam stretches.
She’s certainly “busy” with her lifestyle, but it’s good to see Dunne is finding the time to get some sun in on her calendar.
