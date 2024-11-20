Livvy Dunne shows bf Paul Skenes more excited with her than MLB ROTY
The festivities continue for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes — who was named this season’s MLB Rookie of the Year. And by his side has been his loyal girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.
Today, Dunne took to her Instagram page to share photos from a celebration event, during which, the superstar couple was looking quite cozy. During the celebration — which took place at The Colonel’s Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Dunne wore an electrifying red dress, and maintained Skenes’ attention as evidenced by the photos in the carousel.
Skenes himself was looking quite dapper in a white shirt with blue buttons, and a light blue coat.
In another photo, Dunne is holding a cookie cake containing a celebratory message to Skenes. “Rookie & A Cookie. Congrats ROY” reads the icing note, next to a big icing drawing of a baseball.
It appears that Dunne also chatted with one of her heroes throughout the night — Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves, who was joined by his wife Gwen Graves. As we all know, Cane’s is Dunne’s fast food guilty pleasure.
While the two have many reasons to celebrate this season, Skenes knows he already has a real prize in Dunne. After all, the two appear to hardly have been able to keep their eyes and hands off of each other during these festivities.
