The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shows bf Paul Skenes more excited with her than MLB ROTY

While Skenes' Rookie of the Year title is a coveted honor, he already knows he has a real prize in his girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

Alex Gonzalez

Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field.
Jul 16, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; National League pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks the red carpet with his girlfriend LSU gymnast Olivia Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star game at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The festivities continue for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes — who was named this season’s MLB Rookie of the Year. And by his side has been his loyal girlfriend, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

Paul Skenes 2024
Sep 28, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s fire truck-red dress needs extinguisher in glam selfie

Today, Dunne took to her Instagram page to share photos from a celebration event, during which, the superstar couple was looking quite cozy. During the celebration — which took place at The Colonel’s Club in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Dunne wore an electrifying red dress, and maintained Skenes’ attention as evidenced by the photos in the carousel.

Skenes himself was looking quite dapper in a white shirt with blue buttons, and a light blue coat.

In another photo, Dunne is holding a cookie cake containing a celebratory message to Skenes. “Rookie & A Cookie. Congrats ROY” reads the icing note, next to a big icing drawing of a baseball.

It appears that Dunne also chatted with one of her heroes throughout the night — Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves, who was joined by his wife Gwen Graves. As we all know, Cane’s is Dunne’s fast food guilty pleasure.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s two-word message that will have every Steelers fan fired up

While the two have many reasons to celebrate this season, Skenes knows he already has a real prize in Dunne. After all, the two appear to hardly have been able to keep their eyes and hands off of each other during these festivities.

Livvy Dunne 2024
Feb 2, 2024; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia \"Livvy\" Dunne receives a tiara after performing a floor routine against the the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Relationships