Livvy Dunne melts NYC streets with tight low-cut bodysuit
Livvy Dunne is off to Florida with boyfriend Paul Skenes on another private jet, but she’s still all social media with another fit stunner.
The viral LSU gymnast who just turned 22 in a skimpy nightie, already rocked a swanky bootylicious pink athleisure fit for Instagram ads.
In another paid gig for the company Vuori, Dunne headed to New York to show off a low-cut bodysuit that almost certainly melted the NYC streets.
There’s a reason why a brand like Vuori wants Dunne and her 13 million social media followers. She plays up the seductive poses as well.
Vuori is a luxury athleisure company with tops that start at $64 and pants at $118.
The star gymnast is preparing for her fifth and final season as an LSU Lady Tiger and will try and help the team defend its first-ever national championship. She’s also enjoying the amazing transformation from freshman to A-list celebrity.
Even on her vacation days, Dunne is still slaying social media through her ads.
