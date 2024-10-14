Livvy Dunne’s sister celebrates Ole Miss upset with LSU legend
Everyone associated with or a fan of the LSU Tigers is probably still celebrating what went down in Death Valley on Saturday night.
With the team’s epic walk-off win in overtime, 29-26, over the Ole Miss Rebels, chaos broke out over Tiger Stadium and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Viral LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and her boyfriend — Pittsburgh Pirates star and former LSU pitcher — Paul Skenes were in attendance and Dunne posted the wild scene with her “OMG” reaction.
Also in on the celebration was Dunne’s older sister, Julz Dunne, who took an epic selfie with an LSU football legend and current NFL player.
That’s receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with Julz, who graduated from LSU herself in 2023. Beckham played for LSU from 2011-2013 before being drafted by the New York Giants. He’s currently with the Miami Dolphins and hopes to become an important player for the disappointing team.
That’s definitely a viral moment right there — something the 23-year-old Julz knows all about as she’s helped build her sister’s social media brand.
From People.com:
Before graduation, Olivia told Elle in July 2023 that Julz was "sometimes the brains behind the operation” of her social media presence.
While Olivia took classes and trained during the day, by night she was creating social media content and had her sister to help her with the work. Together, they would come up with new ideas for Olivia’s videos before filming. From there, while Olivia was at practice, Julz edited the content.
Julz definitely looked like she had a good time at the game.
LSU goes on the road next Saturday to Arkansas. Julz, Livvy, Skenes, and every LSU fan will likely still be celebrating this win then and beyond.
