Livvy Dunne flexes private jet life in cozy casual LSU fit, beaming smile
Livvy Dunne is back to her jet-setting ways with boyfriend Paul Skenes.
The viral LSU gymnast, who just turned 22 this month in a sizzling nightie, and her Pittsburgh Pirates ace man, have left Louisiana for another trip on a private plane.
Skenes, who is on his offseason after a spectacular rookie season in Pittsburgh, has been spending lots of time with the fifth-year senior Dunne. Together they’ve done gymnastics where Dunne has mocked Skenes’ routines, taken in a thrilling “OMG” LSU football game, and showcased a lethal face card.
Now, the two are appreantly off to Jupiter, Florida, on another private jet. Dunne posted her cozy jet life photos on Instagram Friday and tagged Skenes in them.
She looks comfortable with her blanket and LSU Lady Tigers Gymnastics national champions T-shirt.
Skenes and Dunne can definitely afford to take private jets wherever they want.
The couple met while he was at LSU after she “stalked him” after a game. They have been together since 2023.
What are they up to in Florida? Only social media will likely tell.
