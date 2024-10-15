The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne seduces with flirty selfie for friend's birthday night out

The viral LSU gymnast and influencer even upstages the birthday girl in a fire red dress.

Matt Ryan

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne has been spending most of her time lately with boyfriend Paul Skenes.

Skenes is on his offseason with the Pittsburgh Pirates after going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in his rookie season out of LSU. He has time to visit her at school and the two have looked pretty inseparable. They’ve done gymnastics together where Dunne mocked Skenes’ routines, went to a crazy LSU Tigers football game that had an epic overtime ending that sent everyone into a frenzy, and shown off a blinding lethal face card video.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister celebrates Ole Miss upset with LSU legend

So when the 22-year-old viral gymnast posted a picture on her Instagram that had nothing to do with Skenes, it was surprising. Dunne was out for a friend’s birthday and her fire red dress and flirty look took the cake, so to speak.

Livvy Dunne and friend
Livvy Dunne and friend / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s teammate Aleah Finnegan crushes in LSU Gymnastics glam photos

It looks like they are having a fun time. It’s not known if Skenes attended with Dunne or not.

Her friend’s name is Lucy Guo and she’s an entrepreneur with over 40K followers on Instagram.

Dunne is enjoying her fifth and final year of eligibility as she tries to help the Lady Tigers win back-to-back national championships. She works hard so she deserves to play hard, too.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Who’s that girl?: Livvy Dunne almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam shots

Ex-marks the spot: Ciara’s bold fit awkwardly Russell Wilson’s old team colors

Heiress hottie: Gracie Hunt strips down for sizzling Chiefs bye week bikini pics

Two-piece showdown: Suni Lee shows off full figure in vacation bikini photos

No. 1 fan: Vanessa Bryant rocks Dodgers selfie posting Kobe’s inspiring motto

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Parties