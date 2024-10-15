Livvy Dunne seduces with flirty selfie for friend's birthday night out
Livvy Dunne has been spending most of her time lately with boyfriend Paul Skenes.
Skenes is on his offseason with the Pittsburgh Pirates after going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in his rookie season out of LSU. He has time to visit her at school and the two have looked pretty inseparable. They’ve done gymnastics together where Dunne mocked Skenes’ routines, went to a crazy LSU Tigers football game that had an epic overtime ending that sent everyone into a frenzy, and shown off a blinding lethal face card video.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister celebrates Ole Miss upset with LSU legend
So when the 22-year-old viral gymnast posted a picture on her Instagram that had nothing to do with Skenes, it was surprising. Dunne was out for a friend’s birthday and her fire red dress and flirty look took the cake, so to speak.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s teammate Aleah Finnegan crushes in LSU Gymnastics glam photos
It looks like they are having a fun time. It’s not known if Skenes attended with Dunne or not.
Her friend’s name is Lucy Guo and she’s an entrepreneur with over 40K followers on Instagram.
Dunne is enjoying her fifth and final year of eligibility as she tries to help the Lady Tigers win back-to-back national championships. She works hard so she deserves to play hard, too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who’s that girl?: Livvy Dunne almost unrecognizable in high-fashion glam shots
Ex-marks the spot: Ciara’s bold fit awkwardly Russell Wilson’s old team colors
Heiress hottie: Gracie Hunt strips down for sizzling Chiefs bye week bikini pics
Two-piece showdown: Suni Lee shows off full figure in vacation bikini photos
No. 1 fan: Vanessa Bryant rocks Dodgers selfie posting Kobe’s inspiring motto