Livvy Dunne’s teammate Aleah Finnegan crushes in LSU Gymnastics glam photos
While Livvy Dunne gets most of the headlines on the defending national champion LSU Gymnastics squad for literally everything she does, teammate Aleah Finnegan is a bonafide star.
Dunne, who dropped her own Media Day glam photos and even made fun of them, gets most of the attention with her over 13 million social media followers and her insane abs. She’s also dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, which only adds to the attention.
Finnegan, however, is a key member of the Lady Tigers. The 21-year-old Filipino-American competed for the Philippines in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris as the first Filipina gymnast in over 60 years to even qualify for the Olympics.
Like Dunne, Finnegan is in her last year and she posed for what she simply captioned, “The Finale ✨“ for her official Media Day photos. She may have even outdone Dunne herself.
The senior Finnegan boasts nearly 100K followers on Instagram herself, but with photos like these it’s time to pay more attention to her as well.
After all, it was Finnegan who clinched the natty with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. She also won gold in the floor exercise at the 2024 NCAA Championships.
Finnegan certainly earns high marks for these photos, maybe even higher than Dunne.
