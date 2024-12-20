Livvy Dunne’s selfie with Paul Skenes reveals next life step after LSU graduation
Livvy Dunne is now an LSU graduate and headed home to New Jersey for Christmas break.
The fifth-year senior Lady Tigers gymnast graduated with an insanely high GPA, and of course looked stunning in her cap and gown glam look and truly breathtaking when she revealed the white minidress that was under that gown.
Dunne took the day to celebrate wearing a blue wig that made her almost unrecognizable, and flexing the elite gift boyfriend Paul Skenes gave her for graduation.
Dunne also revealed what’s the next life step for her in a selfie with her Pittsburgh Pirates man Skenes.
That’s right, she’s off to grad school. She didn’t say it, but she’ll be at LSU so she will remain eligible to be on the gymnastics squad for the season that officially starts in January.
The 22-year-old Dunne, who just showed off in her final Lady Tigers showcase with a nearly flawless floor exercise routine, will be a big part of the defending national champions this season. The team will unveil that national championship banner on January 3.
Until then, Dunne can enjoy her graduation and holidays with the family, and then she’ll return to LSU after the break as a grad student.
