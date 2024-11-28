Livvy Dunne posts bedroom hometown selfie with girl next door vibes
Livvy Dunne has returned home for Thanksgiving to New Jersey, but that’s not stopping her from dropping fire looks on her social media.
The fifth-year-senior is enjoying a break from her busy schedule as an LSU gymnast with her crazy flip maneuvers, and as an influencer who has been traveling a lot lately with her Pittsburgh Pirates ace man Paul Skenes while upstaging him in looks like her firetruck-red bombshell dress.
Dunne, who is from New Jersey where she bought her mom a baller beach house for her birthday, is home with the family, including her sister Julz Dunne. On Wednesday, Dunne posted a makeup-free selfie as she got cozy. On Thursday, Dunne she shared another selfie from her bedroom giving off girl next door vibes. She wrote, “morning from Jersey ☀.”
That’s just not a “morning” that’s a “good” morning for Dunne’s fans. She’s rocking the LSU national champion shirt and some short shorts.
When Dunne returns to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she will get back to practice where she’s trying to help the Lady Tigers defend their first-ever national championship.
Until then, she looks to be right at home with her selfies from New Jersey.
