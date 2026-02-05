Livvy Dunne Returns to LSU Crushing Stunning Tiger-Print Dress
Livvy Dunne returned to LSU and turned heads in a can’t-miss tiger-print dress.
The former gymnast at the school won a national championship there in 2024, and then an SEC championship last year. She’d return for her ring where she flexed it in epic poses with her former teammates.
She’s been seen rooting on LSU Tigers sports since her final season like at the College World Series where she was with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, who played for the Tigers when they met.
Dunne, LSU honor a legend
She headed back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday to honor the legendary LSU Gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, who coached the team for 43 seasons from 1978 to 2020. Dunne joined LSU during the 2020-2021 season right after.
Dunne steals the show in dress
While Breaux rocked that gold LSU jacket, Dunne had her own eye-catching look in this tiger-print dress she shared.
The 23-year-old Dunne is good at stealing others’ spotlight with her fits. Just ask Shenes who had his Cy Young award dinner upstaged by Dunne’s stunning dress.
Is the Super Bowl next for Dunne?
Will Livvy be heading off to the Bay Area and the Super Bowl after this? She was there last year when she crushed some jean shorts with Skenes, and then had a great time at the game partying with sister Julz Dunne.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.