Livvy Dunne Returns to LSU Crushing Stunning Tiger-Print Dress

Livvy Dunne returned to LSU and turned heads in a can’t-miss tiger-print dress.

The former gymnast at the school won a national championship there in 2024, and then an SEC championship last year. She’d return for her ring where she flexed it in epic poses with her former teammates.

Dunne spent five years with LSU Gymnastics. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

She’s been seen rooting on LSU Tigers sports since her final season like at the College World Series where she was with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, who played for the Tigers when they met.

Dunne had a good time at the CWS. | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne, LSU honor a legend

She headed back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday to honor the legendary LSU Gymnastics coach D-D Breaux, who coached the team for 43 seasons from 1978 to 2020. Dunne joined LSU during the 2020-2021 season right after.

Dunne steals the show in dress

While Breaux rocked that gold LSU jacket, Dunne had her own eye-catching look in this tiger-print dress she shared.

Livvy Dunne back at LSU | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The 23-year-old Dunne is good at stealing others’ spotlight with her fits. Just ask Shenes who had his Cy Young award dinner upstaged by Dunne’s stunning dress.

Is the Super Bowl next for Dunne?

Will Livvy be heading off to the Bay Area and the Super Bowl after this? She was there last year when she crushed some jean shorts with Skenes, and then had a great time at the game partying with sister Julz Dunne.

Livvy and Julz at the Super Bowl last year in New Orleans. | Julz Dunne/Instagram

