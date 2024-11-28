Loreal Sarkisian’s all-black ‘Night’ look a Thanksgiving touchdown
While Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns weren’t playing football on Thanksgiving, Loreal Sarkisian took home the “W.”
Known as “The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to Steve, Loreal is making her own name in the fashion industry as a stylist and model. She’s crushed looks lately like her all-white “cheer” fit and her fire-red fit where she showed off her giant wedding ring.
The 39-year-old is about to open Lo’s Wadrobe bar in Austin, Texas, and has been promoting her big venture on social media. On Thanksgiving, she dropped a stunning black fit, saying “Tonight’s the Night 🤍.”.
She looks absolutely stunning in the all-black fit.
Loreal was quite the athlete herself. She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. She was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
While Loreal and Steve filed for divorce this summer after four years of marriage, it appears they have been working on their relationship. She’s obviously quite the catch and gets as many wins as Steve’s Longhorns — her Thanksgiving look certainly won the day.
