Loreal Sarkisian reaches ‘new level’ with unbuttoned Dior fit stunner
Loreal Sarkisian is certainly gifting her fans a lot of fire fits this holiday season.
The wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian upstaged him at the SEC Championship Game with her burnt orange leather winner, after slaying Thanksgiving in some boots and Daisy Dukes.
The 39-year-old stylist, fashion expert, and model no doubt will bring the fire for the College Football Playoff on December 21 when No. 3 Texas takes on the No. 16 Clemson Tigers.
But before that game even kicks off, Loreal is posting Ws for the month. Her latest Dior look with the buttons on the shirt undone with white pants is as good as an OT win (like Texas didn’t get). She wrote, "When you reach new levels, don't be afraid to step into them. Every new level demands a stronger, more disciplined version of you. Growth takes courage, consistency, and faith in yourself. Keep going-you're meant for this.✨”
Yea, that’s a new level indeed for Loreal.
She’s also reached a new level in her relationship with Steve: The couple have reconciled after filing for divorce over the summer as seen by the giant ring Loreal has flashed around.
There’s no doubt she’ll find another level with the next fit as well.
