Luka Doncic's new Jordan signature sneaker debuts in Lakers star's revenge game
Tuesday night was personal for new Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic. In his first game against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, Luka made a statement with his first triple-double in the purple and gold.
Luka's triple-double helped lift the Lakers to a big win over Dallas.
But not only was the star guard making a statement on the stat sheet and with his game, his footwear was also making waves on social media.
MORE: Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes gushes at Lakers star's Mavs revenge game
Doncic debuted his new signature sneaker, the Jordan Luka 4,
Not too shabby, Luka. And what a way to debut the new shoe.
MORE: Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes enjoys Lakers debut with daughter in LA gear
He finished the game with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists. This season, the Slovenian superstar is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.
MORE: Luka Doncic's fianceé lovingly reacts to his new Lakers jersey after historic trade
The decision to trade Doncic is going to be something the Mavs franchise could come to regret for decades.
Up next for Luka and the Lakers is a Thursday night meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tip-off at crypto.com Arena is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. We'll have to see if the hot streak continues.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless