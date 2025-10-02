All Eyes On Jameson Taillon As Cubs Fight To Stay Alive In Postseason
The wild card matchups are coming to a close and by the end of the day everybody will know who is moving on and who is going home, which includes the Chicago Cubs.
With a chance to take the series yesterday, the Padres stepped up and shutout the Cubs to split the series and force a game three. The pair have now faced off eight times this season (six games in April) and they are dead even against each other. The better team will truly avail today and move on to the National League Divisional Series to go up against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Everything is on the line today and it doesn't matter who had the better regular season (the Cubs) as they are both 1-1 now. Chicago is giving Jameson Taillon the chance to come through as the starting pitcher and contain this Padres offense.
A Look at What's to Come
Taillon has a respectable 3.68 ERA on the season, but he has been even more electric in his recent outings. In his last seven starts he has cut that number to 1.85 strikeouts. He is coming off an incredible start against the Saint Louis Cardinals where he struck out eight and allowed a single earned run.
The 33-year-old has the upper hand on who the Padres are sending out of the dugout- Yu Darvish. Darvish has a near 4.75 ERA in his recent outings with 18 earned runs in only seven games. He will be the chance that the Cubs need to get their batters going.
Unfortunately for Chicago, the Padres have done an excellent job at shutting them down particularly yesterday when they couldn't get a single runner to cross home plate. The Cubs need to get their guys going right off the bat and that should come at the expense of Darvish.
The Cubs have to come out with a victory today and it is going to take an all-around effort. San Diego can get hot and the team has to contain them, but even if they hold them it won't matter without some big plays of their own.
The team needs their stars to show up, especially Michael Busch, Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner, and Pete Crow-Armstrong. Maybe Kyle Tucker will finally come to life with all that is at stake in today's game.
Postseason ball could be coming to a close today, but hopefully not. Taillon has been incredible lately and he is ready to lead the charge at Wrigley Field and advance to take on their division rivals.
