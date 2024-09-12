Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift wow in bombshell backstage VMAs photo
It’s impossible to upstage Taylor Swift. Megan Thee Stallion might have pulled it off, and we’re not even talking about her viral Simone Biles approved leotard fit.
While the MTV Video Music Awards doesn’t have the cultural significance of its heyday, the 2024 version had many viral moments given the star power that attended and performed, like Sabrina Carpenter making out with an alien, Taylor Swift full-fangirl singing along to Katy Perry’s lifetime-achievement award performance, and then the global pop icon’s heartwarming speech thanking her “boyfriend Travis” after picking up the biggest award of the night, video of the year, with Post Malone for “Fortnight,” matching Beyoncé with most VMA awards of all time with 30.
RELATED: Taylor Swift’s seductive MTV VMAs dance with Karol G melts internet (VIDEO)
Give her eventful 24 hours, and as usually the case, the 34-year-old biggest star in the world owned the VMAs, and she didn’t even perform. The fashion icon’s original fit was a show stopper, and then she did a wardrobe change mid-show into a spaghetti strap MTV Moonman-esque shimmering silver minidress and high black boots. Megan Thee Stallion, who hosted the show, had many wardrobe changes, but the sheer glittery strapless full-length dress might have been the night’s winner.
Both artists looked amazing, and dare we say that Megan Thee Stallion might have outshined Swift in this fit-off.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion, NBA star romance confirmed after intimate video
In the end, the biggest winners were MTV and Taylor Swift. MTV felt relevant for one night and the world’s biggest superstar changed the narrative. Oh, and Megan Thee Stallion’s fit game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
Big number defended: Livvy Dunne defends life-changing NIL fortune at LSU
Super stoked: Chiefs superfan ‘may never recover’ from Taylor Swift noticing jacket