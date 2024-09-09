Taylor Swift joins Travis Kelce's Gucci party in minidress (PHOTOS)
Besides Taylor Swift, his family, and the Kansas City Chiefs, is there anything Travis Kelce loves more than Gucci?
Throughout his romantic New York City getaway weekend with his girlfriend, the biggest superstar in the world, the aspiring media mogul and future Hall of Fame tight end has loved one thing: Gucci. Everywhere he’s been this weekend, he’s been in Gucci. (Although from what we can tell, his fashion disaster from Friday night was not the famous Italian brand.)
Swift has been slaying in her fits all weekend, but mostly for her part, hasn’t been overt with the luxury brand being worn, unlike Kelce and his siren red-alert Gucci hat at the US Open, hanging with his Prada-loving bestie Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes at the men’s finals, where Swift and Mrs. Mahomes publicly hugged it out.
That all changed Sunday night when both sported full Gucci fits. Swift wore the traditional Gucci print in a strapless miniskirt, while Kelce wore a fashionable black-and-white patterned short-sleeve collared shirt. For some reason he continues to wear that very unfashionable “New York New York” baseball cap, part of his tragic ensemble from Friday night.
Always the consummate gentleman for his lady, Kelce made sure Swift watched her step on the way out of the restaurant as the two were holding hands.
It seems like the A-list power couple had a wonderful couples weekend in NYC, but now it’s back to work for the Gucci-loving Kelce. Who knows, maybe he’ll sport some Gucci cleats this week.
