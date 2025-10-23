Michael Vick’s wife Kijafa slays all-black fit amid Norfolk State struggles, firings
It hasn’t been a great introductory season for Michael Vick in college football as his Norfolk State Spartans are just 1-6 and coaches are being fired. Off the field, his wife Kijafa has been a highlight, however, with her fits including her latest one for a girls night out.
From the minute the former NFL star quarterback got the college coaching job, his wife has upstaged him like her eye-popping fit on the day he was introduced, and then trolled him with another school’s colors around the holidays.
The “W.A.G.S. to Riches” star Kijafa, who was the best part of a loss earlier this season, and her four kids have supported Michael no matter what this season.
While it’s been tough to watch, Kijafa is doing her thing away from football rocking an all-black stunner for a glam night out with her girlfriends.
Meanwhile, the 45-year-old Michael looks like he can still play after 13 seasons in the NFL from 2001-2015 (he served 18 months in federal prison from 2007-2009 for his role in a dogfighting ring).
Michael and Kijafa have been together since 2002 and married for over 12 years. He’s supported her, too, like at her big show premiere event earlier this year.
Norfolk State hopes to right the ship this weekend vs. South Carolina State. No doubt Kijafa will bring another fire fit she hopes is the lucky one this time.
