Mikaela Shiffrin Turns Heads in Ab-Revealing Workout Fit Before Missing Podium

Mikaela Shiffrin hopes the 2026 Winter Games go better than 2022 in Beijing where she entered six events and didn’t medal. Her big race on Tuesday with Breezy Johnson in the women’s combined event didn’t start out well, however. The 30-year-old did turn heads beforehand, though, in her workout fit.

Shiffrin is the winningest skier off all time with 108 World Cup victories, and has won gold in the 2014 Sochi Games in the slalom, followed by another gold in the 2018 PyeongChang Games in the giant slalom.

Feb 23, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Olympic gold and silver medalist Mikaela Shiffrin shows off her medals after her press conference at the Main Press Center. | Jarrad Henderson-Imagn Images

She doesn’t have anything left to prove, but Shiffrin still has a lot to give. She makes $6 million in earnings from endorsements off the mountain.

She’s been seen having fun with her teammates and fellow Olympians so far at the Milano Cortina Games, even rooting on Johnson from her bed.

Yesterday she posted “LFG” about her first race today with Johnson.

Shiffrin’s Olympics start out with disappointment

Unfortunatlely, she anchored the team as the last skier to go and her time wasn’t good enough for USA to medal, finishing fourth. Austria took home the gold.

She crushes workout, fit before racing

Shiffrin certainly looked ready for the event as she got in a workout where she stunned showing off her abs while doing different exercises getting her body right for her first event.

Shiffrin gets ready in the gym | Mikaela Shiffrin/Instagram

Mikaela Shiffrin looks ready to compete. | Mikaela Shiffrin/Instagram

Two more chances at a medal

Shiffrin is competing in just three evens these Games: the women's giant slalom, slalom, and team combined, which the latter she did on Tuesday. She has two more chances at another gold.

It was a disappointing start for Shiffrin, but she’ll be back in the gym and back on the slopes soon.

