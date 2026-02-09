Jutta Leerdam’s Questionable Makeup Choice For Olympic Gold Medal Skate

Jutta Leerdam had the performance of her career as she crushed an Olympic record on her way to a gold medal in the 1000m speed skating event. Afterward, she celebrated with makeup running all down her face.

It obviously didn’t affect the Dutch star from winning as the 27-year-old Leerdam with a time of 1:12.31 edged out Netherlands teammate Femke Kok, who set the Olympic record before Leerdam raced and got silver. Now, the seven-time world champion Leerdam has her gold after getting silver in 2022 in the Beijing Games.

Her fiancée Jake Paul, the influencer and boxer, was there to root her on and burst into tears after she won in an emotional moment.

Leerdam shed her own tears of joy — the only problem is all her mascara ran down her face and made a mess.

jutta wins the gold and amazing look with the running makeup 🫶 pic.twitter.com/YRvUqklzhX — Petra ⛲ 'Esprit de Nuit' (@petcortright) February 9, 2026

Leerdam didn’t care in the moment as she proudly posted after, too.

The question is why would she wear makeup that runs in a sport where every split second matters where she’s sweating and it could run in her eyes? Either way, she looked good where it counted on the scoreboard.

Was this one not waterproof, though?

She’s cry some more on the podium as well:

Jutta Leerdam:

Olympic Record Holder ✔️

Olympic Gold Medalist ✔️ pic.twitter.com/G5YNPauG6I — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 9, 2026

She’s obviously raced before wearing it, it just seems like an odd choice.

Leerdam under fire at the Winter Olympics

Besides her triumph moment on Monday, it had been a bit of a rough start with backlash over her antics.

She was under scrutiny during the Milano Cortina Games after her Paul private jet flex, and then skipping the Opening Ceremony where she posted from bed.

She’ll now be remembered for the gold now, and that’s all that matters critics be darned.

