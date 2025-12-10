One Concern Yankees Might Have With Kyle Tucker

The New York Yankees remain in the mix of the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, with some projecting a 10-year, $427 million offer coming from the front office in the near future.

However, the Yankees have reportedly put the Chicago Cubs outfielder on the "back-burner," citing his hefty price tag and perhaps having a better chance to re-sign Cody Bellinger to keep the same All-Star outfield as in 2025.

On the same day as the report, MLB Network insider Joel Sherman questioned Tucker's motivation to continue playing baseball on the Pinstripe Post podcast.

"I would not give long-term money to somebody who doesn't burn to play. That's a mistake," Sherman said. "...That's one of the questions I wonder about Kyle Tucker. Does Kyle Tucker burn to play? I know Cody Bellinger burns to play. I think there are some questions about the motor and the desires of somebody like Tucker that have been expressed to me by organizations."

Does Tucker Lack Motivation?

It's difficult to confirm or deny Sherman's statement. But some recent context would certainly help.

Looking at the stats, Tucker had his lowest home run total since 2020, with 22. And that includes 2024, when he played just 78 games. Excluding the 2024 season, Tucker also recorded his lowest RBI and hits totals since 2020.

Tucker's numbers may have dipped, but motivation doesn't seem to be the reason why.

Aug 22, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) runs the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In June, Tucker was diagnosed with a hairline fracture in his hand, but, according to ESPN, he declined to be placed on the IL and continued to play through it. Tucker had an impressive .982 OPS and .311 batting average that month, but his numbers began to slip in July, slashing .218/ .380/ .295.

In September, Tucker suffered a calf injury that caused him to receive in-season physical therapy treatment from the same group that helped him recover from the right leg injury that hindered him in 2024 while on the Astros.

Tucker returned for the final series of the regular season and played in the Cubs' postseason against the Brewers and Padres, where he tallied seven hits, five runs, five strikeouts and one home run in eight games.

Tucker or Bellinger?

In 2025, Tucker slashed .266/ .377 /.464 with an .841 OPS and 22 home runs, while Bellinger hit .272/ .334/ .480 with a .814 OPS and 29 home runs. Not a big margin between the two players on paper.

There have been concerns around Bellinger's ability to live up to a long-term deal at 30 years old, but there are also injury concerns with the soon-to-be 29-year-old Tucker.

It's hard to go wrong with either player because of their talent, and although the longevity of each is a valid concern, signing one to a long-term deal is better than letting both walk.

