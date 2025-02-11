ESPN's Molly Qerim slays zipper minidress with sweet note to 'First Take' crew
It's not easy being on-air every day with Stephen A. Smith.
That's why you need a strong co-host that can make it all sing, and ESPN's Molly Qerim is the perfect anecdote for "First Take," not only with her daily fantastic fits, but with her maternal style for the entire cast and crew. Not to mention she also has a much-needed self-deprecating sense of humor.
The 40-year-old media personality always shares behind-the-scenes anecdotes on her Instagram handle, and she thanked the staff for all of their hard work while flexing a beautiful navy-blue, long-sleeve zipper minidress from behind the desk.
"I just want to say a huge thank you to our entire First Take & Seaport family," Qerim wrote for her IG post. "Especially behind the scenes! You grind day in & day out to make us look good and I cannot thank you enough. Extremely grateful to be a part of this team. Everybody works hard and we always have a good time. I wouldn’t want it any other way! Now it’s time for NBA season 🙃"
Qerim was able to get a little rest and relaxation going "off the grid" to recharge, so hopefully she's well rest to continue the thankless task of keeping up with Stephen A.
