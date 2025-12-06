Molly Qerim has surprising casual tank top fit on epic trip after ‘First Take’ exit

Molly Qerim has resurfaced and posting again on her social media. The former ESPN star is in Abu Dhabi and stunned in her tank-top pose on top of a camel.

The 41-year-old Qerim abruptly quit First Take and left the network back in September. She left an emotional note upset she couldn’t break the news herself.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on Instagram. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

RELATED: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Qerim stiff armed ESPN in September. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

It was reported she was unhappy with her low salary offer, which lead to the split.

Now, Stephen A. Smith is partnered up with Shae Cornette on the show.

Since leaving, Qerim has gone dark beside one gig at her alma mater at the Unviersity of Connecticut. That is until this week where she surfaced with two stunning beach photos from the United Arab Emirates capital city.

RELATED: Molly Qerim's ugly 'First Take' exit has clarity after ex-ESPN star breaks silence

Her camel ride pose certainly turned some heads as well.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim is there doing some brand influencer jobs, including at the Melt Golf Classic. Wtih Formula 1 in town, it won’t be surprising to see her turn up there.

Qerim was always a fit hit on First Take like her “locked in” leather skirt, and her stunning Canadian tuxedo.

Qerim always rocked her fits on “First Take”. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

While we don’t know what her next job is, it’s good to see her back posting.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash