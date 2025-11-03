The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shae Cornette gets awkward ‘First Take’ Stephen A. Smith intro replacing Molly Qerim

The new co-host of the ESPN show has an interesting first day in Texas thanks to her Dallas Cowboys-hating colleague.

Matt Ryan

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center.
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Shae Cornette era on ESPN’s First Take replacing longtime co-host Molly Qerim officially began on Monday with an on-location version of the show from Arlington, Texas, where the Dallas Cowboys play on Monday Night Football. Her new co-host Stephen A. Smith made it an awkward start, however.

The 41-year-old Qerim ubruptly left ESPN in mid-September after 19 years with the network and 10 years on First Take. She had an emotional post after she was upset she couldn’t break the news herself:

"To my First Take family, After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and star away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the great honors of my career."

RELATED: Who is 'First Take' Molly Qerim replacement Shae Cornette?

Molly Qerim
Qerim on “First Take” / Molly Qerim/Instagram

While Qerim did one gig at her alma mater Unversity of Connecticut where she rocked her fit, her next move is still unclear. What is clear, is her salary was ridiculously low at the network that was revealed after she left.

Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee
One of the last show with Qerim and Stephen A. Smith / Molly Qerim/Instagram

RELATED: New 'First Take' host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim's exit for first time

Now, enter Cornette whose first show wasn’t in the usual New York studio but in front of a live audience of rowdy Cowboys fans before their game Monday night vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith is known as a Cowboys hater and doesn’t hide it on the show. Before actually introducing Cornette, Smith made it about taunting the crowd about the team and yelling at them, “Y’all goin to play some defense tonight? I’m just asking.” Then he introduced Cornette following that.

It was an awkward scene in Texas for Cornette’s first show where once again Smith was the center of attention and was loudly booed before he gave her an intro.

Hopefully, it gets smoother from here on out for Cornette.

Shae Cornette
Shae Cornette / Shae Cornette/Instagram

