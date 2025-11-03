Shae Cornette gets awkward ‘First Take’ Stephen A. Smith intro replacing Molly Qerim
The Shae Cornette era on ESPN’s First Take replacing longtime co-host Molly Qerim officially began on Monday with an on-location version of the show from Arlington, Texas, where the Dallas Cowboys play on Monday Night Football. Her new co-host Stephen A. Smith made it an awkward start, however.
The 41-year-old Qerim ubruptly left ESPN in mid-September after 19 years with the network and 10 years on First Take. She had an emotional post after she was upset she couldn’t break the news herself:
"To my First Take family, After much reflection, I've decided it's time to close this incredible chapter and star away from First Take. Hosting this show has been one of the great honors of my career."
While Qerim did one gig at her alma mater Unversity of Connecticut where she rocked her fit, her next move is still unclear. What is clear, is her salary was ridiculously low at the network that was revealed after she left.
Now, enter Cornette whose first show wasn’t in the usual New York studio but in front of a live audience of rowdy Cowboys fans before their game Monday night vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
Smith is known as a Cowboys hater and doesn’t hide it on the show. Before actually introducing Cornette, Smith made it about taunting the crowd about the team and yelling at them, “Y’all goin to play some defense tonight? I’m just asking.” Then he introduced Cornette following that.
It was an awkward scene in Texas for Cornette’s first show where once again Smith was the center of attention and was loudly booed before he gave her an intro.
Hopefully, it gets smoother from here on out for Cornette.
