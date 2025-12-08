Molly Qerim shows she’s a star off ‘First Take’ with F1 Abu Dhabi fit

Molly Qerim resurfaced with fireworks this week in Abu Dhabi, capping off her trip with her fire Formula 1 fit.

The 41-year-old Qerim abruptly quit First Take and left the network back in September. She left an emotional note upset she couldn’t break the news herself.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on Instagram. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

RELATED: Molly Qerim stuns in sunset selfie for exotic gig after 'First Take' departure

Molly Qerim/Instagram

After she was reportedly lowballed on her salary and bolted, Qerim has been replaced on the show by Shae Cornette, who had an awkward introduction from Stephen A. Smith on the show.

Qerim has gone virtually dark since, with one gig she did back where she went to college. That is until now doing influencer brand deals in the capital of the United Arb Emirates where she crushed a fit on the beach, and then this causal tank-top look for a camel ride in the desert below.

RELATED: Molly Qerim's ugly 'First Take' exit has clarity after ex-ESPN star breaks silence

Molly Qerim/Instagram

With F1 in Abu Dhabi, she also was there for the big race where she stunned in a strapless top from the track.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

She also had a message: ““I will never forget today! Thank you @f1 @visitabudhabi @melt.live So very grateful. Seeing how sports brings the world together will never cease to amaze me.”

The question is: What will Qerim do for a full-time job next? Her and her fit hits are definitely missed on First Take.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama

Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver

Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death

Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world

Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash