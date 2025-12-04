Molly Qerim shows off exotic vacation fit with post ‘First Take’ future still murky

Molly Qerim still hasn’t announced any future plans after she abruptly left First Take and ESPN. She did, however, just drop a fire vacation fit from a beach in Abu Dhabi.

The 41-year-old Qerim abruptly quit the show back in September and left an emotional note upset she couldn’t break the news herself.

“After much reflection, I’ve decided it’s time to close this incredible chapter and step away from First Take,” Qerim wrote on Instagram. “Hosting this show has been one of the greatest honors of my career. Every morning, I had the privilege of sharing the desk with some of the most brilliant, passionate, and entertaining voices in sports — and with all of you, the best fans in the world.”

Qerim gave ESPN the stiff arm. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

It was reported the ugly departure was over her low salary offer.

She’s since been replaced on the show by Shae Cornette, who had an awkward First Take introduction by Qerim’s former co-host Stephen A. Smith.

Qerim first surfaced since her departure at ESPN as a moderator on a panel at UConn. | Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim, meanwhile, did one gig back at the University of Connecticut where she went to college, and then has virtually disappeared except for one plea for a friend, and now this head-turning vacation look.

Molly Qerim/Instagram

Qerim was always the fashionista on ESPN with fits like her “locked in” leather skirt, and her fire-red dress at the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Molly Qerim/Isntagram

She was a staple at First Take, and no doubt she’ll land on her feet somewhere. For now, those feet are in the sand rocking another fit on the beach in Abu Dhabi.

