Morgan Riddle catwalks sparkly minidress with famous heiress at F1 Las Vegas race
Morgan Riddle knows how to make headlines for her fits. For Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, it was not just her fashion this time, but who she was with that dropped jaws.
Riddle is known as “the most famous woman in men’s tennis” for her relationship with Taylor Fritz and her crazy outfits like her US Open finale stunner in a flawless royal minidress, and her exquisite white dress while braving the Tokyo, Japan, rain.
The 27-year-old influencer Riddle is a race fan, having been spotted at the Miami Grand Prix last year. This time, she was out in a stunning sparkly minidress with famous heiress Paris Hilton by her side. The two together is crazy, but then throw in their amazing looks and you have a bombshell duo. Riddle simply wrote, “race fits.” Enough said.
In case you’re wondering, Hilton is on the left and Riddle on the right. Wowza.
Hilton, the daughter of Richard Hilton and Hilton hotel heiress, is remarkably 43 years old, but looking as good as ever in Vegas. Hilton has been a tabloid’s dream over the years.
If the racing on Saturday night is as fire as Hilton and Riddle together, Vegas will be lit on the track.
