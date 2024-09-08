WAG Morgan Riddle's flawless royal minidress for US Open finals
The stars are out at the US Open to watch the men’s final between Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner.
When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce show up, it sets the bar pretty high. Throw in Patrick Mahomes as a thrupple and the internet may break.
Even Morgan Riddle was in awe of Swift showing up.
Riddle, however, has been the fashion queen at tennis matches. For the semifinal match, Riddle stunned in a very “Clueless” movie vibe. On Sunday, the model and influencer didn’t disappoint with her finale. She posted on her TikTok account the stunning white dress she’ll be wearing.
You can see the details she outlines with the pearls and beads embedded in it. She calls it a “very Wimbledon vibe.” Wimbledon or US Open, she absolutely rocked it.
Fan were quick to point out that Swift was overshadowing the Riddle fashion coverage:
The power couple of Riddle and Fritz has been together since 2020. Together they are part of a new campaign from Heineken.
Fritz is the first American man in the US Open final since 2006. He has a bright future, and no matter what with Riddle by his side he has already won.
