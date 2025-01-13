Naomi Osaka's Australian Open tennis shoes bring sunflower happiness
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka kicked off her run in the 2025 Australian Open with a hard-fought, three-set win over Caroline Garcia of France at Rod Laver Arena.
The win continued a hot streak for Osaka, who had reached the finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand earlier this month before being forced to withdraw due to injury despite holding a one set lead.
During her first-round match at the Aussie Open, Osaka not only shined with her skills on the court but also with her style.
Osaka broke out some new eye-catching sneakers that brought some sunflower joy.
Osaka shared photos from her opening match on Instagram along with an up-close look at the sunflower flair.
it's something only Osaka can pull off.
Leave it to Naomi Osaka to bring the heat on her feet.
She also kept the theme going with sunflower clips in her hair and sunflower earrings.
The Australian Open kicked off on January 6, 2025, with the qualifying rounds, and will run through January 26.
After her successful opening match against Garcia, the 27-year-old Osaka will turn her attention to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the second round on Tuesday, January 13.
