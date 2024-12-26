NASCAR’s Toni Breidinger flaunts toned legs in tiny red Christmas ‘jolly’ fit
Toni Breidinger heated up the chilly San Francisco night on Christmas with her naughty fit.
Breidinger, who recently stunned as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, has very high expectations as a future NASCAR star. In 2025, the 25 year old will compete full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for No.5 Toyota Tundra. She has everything NASCAR would want to be a marketing dream with the beauty and the skills. She can certainly market herself on social media as well with 2.6 million followers on Instagram alone.
She is also the first Arab-American woman to race in a NASCAR national series event and the winningest female driver in United States Auto Club (USAC) history with 19 victories.
RELATED: Toni Breidinger will have your heart racing with Suni Lee in stunning F1 Vegas looks
But Christmas was all about her look off the track in a sizzling red fit with her legs flaunting in some black stockings while in the Bay Area. She wrote, “a holly jolly Christmas.”
Wowza. That will get her on Santa’s naughty list already for next Christmas.
RELATED: Danica Patrick looks F1-fit worthy in fire-red pants for family Christmas
Even Los Angeles Sparks star and WNBA fit queen Cameron Brink liked the photo.
Breidinger is dating fellow NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota Tundra driver Corey David Heim.
She certainly won Christmas on behalf of NASCAR with this fit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game