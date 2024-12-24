Cameron Brink reveals one Christmas wish in furry minidress show stopper
Cameron Brink certainly doesn’t need any new clothes for Christmas — she’s got her fit game on lock. The Los Angeles Sparks star asked Santa for something far more necessary.
Brink, 22, had her season cut short back in June when she tore her ACL that required surgery and left her with a nasty scar.
That didn’t stop her from continuing to slay her looks even in a sizzling bikini with a cane, or on Wheel of Fortune where she won the show with a miniskirt and knee-high boots combo, or for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit where she impressed with her physique on the beach.
RELATED: Cameron Brink slays sizzling low-cut dress on Mexico beach with fiancé
Brink recently crushed a workout in an ab-revealing fit where her knee looked good. She, however, asked Santa for just one wish this year: “All I want for Christmas is a healthy knee 😇,” Brink captioned a post on Instagram. She of course posted another jaw-dropping look that hopefully doesn’t put her on the naughty list.
RELATED: Cameron Brink flexes string-bikini meeting 'new bestie' in tropical paradise
That’s yet another win for Brink off the court. She already had a holiday plaid mini-shorts look as well, and got her other wish by graduating from Stanford University in a tiny minidress and heels.
During her rookie season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings. No doubt if she has a healthy knee she’ll have an even better sophomore campaign for the Sparks.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady…: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game
…of Texas: Loreal Sarkisian is Texas sparkly denim-white cowgirl for CFP game
Wowza: Gracie Hunt stops traffic with yellow puffer at Chiefs-Texans game
Totally adorable: Hailee Steinfeld’s sweet selfie will make Josh Allen jealous
‘Mamba’ style: Vanessa Bryant amazingly customizes Elf on the Shelf with Kobe tribute