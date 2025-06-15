The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant shows off her sweet kicks and her love for Disney.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves.
Vanessa Bryant before the ceremonial first pitch prior to the regular season MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Vanessa Bryant has promoted a lot of sweet Nike Kobe sneakers lately, but this time she showed what she was rocking while matching a Disney character.

The widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has helped keep her husband’s legacy alive through his shoes like promoting the shimmering Year of the Mamba Triple Black look, the Kobe 6 “Sails” that JuJu Watkins rocked during a USC game, and awesomely the Kobe 6 “Mambacitas” that dropped on Gigi’s would-be 19th birthday to honor her late daughter.

She’s also sent some elite sneaker gifts to her friends like the Christmas editons to Russell Wilson and Ciara, as well as Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol.

Vanessa Bryant and Pau Gasol
Shoes for the Gasol family. / Cat Gasol/Instagram

Vanessa, who was just seen in New York with her three daughters where she stepped out in a fire-red fit for a New York Liberty game and then a perfect summer yellow dress in Central Park with her girls, also recently went to Disneyland (she goes a lot) with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.

Bianka and Capri
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Speaking of Disney and Kobe sneakers, Vanessa crushed in the Kobe 6 Protro “Purple Checkerboard” editions matching her Daisy Duck backpack and stuffed toy.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Those are a beautiful color. Did she wear them to Disneyland? Hopefully Vanessa shares more snaps in her awesome kicks — and enjoyed herself if she did indeed hit the park up.

Vanessa Bryant and Ciara
Ciara/TikTok

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

