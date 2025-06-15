Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character
Vanessa Bryant has promoted a lot of sweet Nike Kobe sneakers lately, but this time she showed what she was rocking while matching a Disney character.
The widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has helped keep her husband’s legacy alive through his shoes like promoting the shimmering Year of the Mamba Triple Black look, the Kobe 6 “Sails” that JuJu Watkins rocked during a USC game, and awesomely the Kobe 6 “Mambacitas” that dropped on Gigi’s would-be 19th birthday to honor her late daughter.
She’s also sent some elite sneaker gifts to her friends like the Christmas editons to Russell Wilson and Ciara, as well as Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol.
Vanessa, who was just seen in New York with her three daughters where she stepped out in a fire-red fit for a New York Liberty game and then a perfect summer yellow dress in Central Park with her girls, also recently went to Disneyland (she goes a lot) with Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
Speaking of Disney and Kobe sneakers, Vanessa crushed in the Kobe 6 Protro “Purple Checkerboard” editions matching her Daisy Duck backpack and stuffed toy.
Those are a beautiful color. Did she wear them to Disneyland? Hopefully Vanessa shares more snaps in her awesome kicks — and enjoyed herself if she did indeed hit the park up.
