NBA Twitter trolls Tyler Herro's new buzzcut with 'twin' comparisons

The Miami Heat shooting guard showed up to media day with a clean hairdo. Even though not nearly as polarizing as his tattoos, users still had jokes.

Matthew Graham

Apr 29, 2024: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro warms up to play the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Apr 29, 2024: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro warms up to play the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs. / Michael Laughlin-Imagn Images
It’s hard to believe the NBA season is already ramping up again, but here we are.

As NBA Twitter anxiously awaited the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler’s outrageous look for media day, it was his teammate Tyler Herro that had NBA Twitter buzzing about his new buzzcut, especially given that the shooting guard usually likes to have trendier hairstyles.

"I'm going to keep it like this the whole season,” shared Herro. “It's all business. It's kind of my little military cut I'm going with. I kind of like it for now."

Usually NBA Twitter, or now probably NBA X, is mocking the 24-year-old Kentucky Wildcats product for his questionable taste in tattoos. This time though, users generally dug the new ‘do, but still had some funny comparisons of who he reminded them of in pop culture.

Here are some of our favorites at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.:

Pre-makeover Justin Herbert

Jesse Pinkman from “Breaking Bad”

“8 Mile” Herro for Eminem of couse

On the court, it’s an important season for the former Sixth Man of the Year and the Miami Heat. In a much more stacked NBA Eastern Conference, the Heat need a huge year from the shooting guard if they want to do better than only fighting for a play-in position for the postseason.

Maybe the business-only buzzcut will make him more lethal on offense, and at least serviceable on defense.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

