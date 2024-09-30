NBA Twitter trolls Tyler Herro's new buzzcut with 'twin' comparisons
It’s hard to believe the NBA season is already ramping up again, but here we are.
As NBA Twitter anxiously awaited the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler’s outrageous look for media day, it was his teammate Tyler Herro that had NBA Twitter buzzing about his new buzzcut, especially given that the shooting guard usually likes to have trendier hairstyles.
"I'm going to keep it like this the whole season,” shared Herro. “It's all business. It's kind of my little military cut I'm going with. I kind of like it for now."
RELATED: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star in Paris
Usually NBA Twitter, or now probably NBA X, is mocking the 24-year-old Kentucky Wildcats product for his questionable taste in tattoos. This time though, users generally dug the new ‘do, but still had some funny comparisons of who he reminded them of in pop culture.
Here are some of our favorites at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI.:
Pre-makeover Justin Herbert
Jesse Pinkman from “Breaking Bad”
“8 Mile” Herro for Eminem of couse
On the court, it’s an important season for the former Sixth Man of the Year and the Miami Heat. In a much more stacked NBA Eastern Conference, the Heat need a huge year from the shooting guard if they want to do better than only fighting for a play-in position for the postseason.
Maybe the business-only buzzcut will make him more lethal on offense, and at least serviceable on defense.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Groovin’: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves
QB+1: Dak Prescott’s gf Sarah Jane Ramos electrifies in Cowboys blue miniskirt
Texas abroad: Loreal Sarkisian blinds in bedazzled black, silver strapless minidress
Kiss ‘n podcast: Charissa Thompson recalls Sam Darnold spreading dating rumors
Lucky ace: Livvy Dunne wows in drop-dead gorgeous custom Paul Skenes boots fit