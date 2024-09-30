Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Debuts New Look At Team Media Day
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is ready for a new season.
To prove it, he also debuted a new look Monday at the team's media day. Herro arrived with a buzz cut. Here's a look:
Last year Herro was playing at an All-Star pace before he missed 18 games because of an ankle sprain. The year before, it was him missing the postseason after breaking his hand in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.
Herro has yet to play more than 67 games in his five seasons. It is among the factors that have caused some to question his durability. Herro is back for a sixth season to see if he can put it together for a full season. He survived another offseason filled with trade speculation but it appears the Heat have all the confidence in him. Everything is in place for Herro to make another leap.
He's healthy. He has the support of Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra. He has two All-Star caliber teammates in Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
Aside from injuries, there are no excuses.
Herro drew some criticism last postseason The Heat needed more from him in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs because they were without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier. Herro struggled in his role as the leading man. The Heat were eliminated in five games.
