NBA WAG Kendra Randle kicks off All-Star Weekend with bright pink bikini selfie
Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle is currently rehabbing an injury and missing out on NBA All-Star Weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area, but he is still enjoying his time kicking back in a tropical location with his wife Kendra.
Kendra Randle has been sharing photos from their romantic trip, including drinking from coconuts, saying cheers with some champagne, and just soaking up the sun.
Her most recent IG Story highlighted just how much fun she was having in the sun.
Kendra popped out in a bright pink bikini she shared with her more than 56.000 followers on Instagram.
That certainly beats San Francisco.
Kendra and Julius Randle are college sweethearts after meeting at the University of Kentucky. Julius was a star on the basketball team, while Kendra was studying fashion design and merchandising.
She put her studies to good use and launched her own fashion line, KALORE, in October 2020.
The couple got married in 2017 and have two children, Kyden Jay Randle, who was born in December 2016, and Jaycey, who was born in October 2021.
This season, Randle is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Randle has been out of action since Thursday, January 30, after an MRI revealed a right adductor strain.
