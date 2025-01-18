Julius Randle's wife Kendra rocks custom T-Wolves jacket in MSG return
The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled up to Madison Square Garden on Friday night and took care of business against the New York Knicks.
It was a homecoming game for Julius Randle, who spent the past five seasons of his career in New York.
Before the 2024-25 NBA season, Randle was part of a blockbuster deal between the Knicks and Timberwolves which shipped Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks. One person who has remained by Randle's side through it all is his wife Kendra, who was sitting courtside for the big game.
Kendra had to do things big, so she pulled up in a custom T-Wolves jacket to show her support for her man and Minnesota.
The photos were shared by makeup artist Elmèdina Serdari on Instagram.
Kendra and Julius Randle are college sweethearts after meeting at the University of Kentucky. Julius was a star on the basketball team, while Kendra was studying fashion design and merchandising.
Kendra put her studies to good use and launched her own fashion line, KALORE, in October 2020.
The couple got married in 2017 and have two children, Kyden Jay Randle, who was born in December 2016, and Jaycey, who was born in October 2021.
