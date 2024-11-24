NFL WAG sizzles in selfie for Gracie Hunt’s custom collection
Gracie Hunt certainly knows how to rock a fit, but another NFL WAG sizzled in Hunt’s own collection.
Hunt is the 25-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress who launched her new licensed apparel in the “Wear By Erin Andrews” line. The former Miss Kansas has shown off that look in a miniskirt and Chiefs top at a game. She also held a fashion show where sister Ava Hunt and her slayed more of the looks.
Now, her friend and the wife of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, Chanen Johnson, got a package from Gracie with the fits in the Saints black. Johnson sizzled as she wore a black tank top, and miniskirt where she said “@graciehunt you did your thing wiht this one!!!”
Gracie replied, “you look incredible 😍.”
She certainly does. The 28 year old Johnson has been married to Juwan since 2020.
Gracie just launched her collection this year and it’s clearly taking off. Gracie herself will likely be rocking something stunning from her own collection when the Chiefs take on Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
