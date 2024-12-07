Nick Saban's daughter Kristen flexes vintage Chanel fit & $5k bag
Kristen Saban, the daughter of legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban, is living her best life.
Earlier in the college football season, Kristen showed off her glam look that turned heads during a charity event at Bryant-Denny Stadium honoring Miss Terry.
This week, Kristen showed her followers on Instagram that she knows how to bring the style with a vintage and luxurious Chanel fit.
"December 18-21 at @shopgusmayer with @classic_coco - You don’t want to miss the Vintage Chanel Holiday Trunk Show," Kristen wrote.
"I had the opportunity to see some of the bags and jewelry and let me tell you, you do not want to miss this shopping experience! Timeless pieces you will fall in love with "
The vintage bag costs approximately $5,000, according to the Chanel website.
Living a life of luxury doesn't come cheap, but when you look good, you feel good.
Earlier this month, Kristen announced she would be "stepping away from sharing anything football/family related" after receiving hateful comments on social media. But you know a good way to silence the haters? Flex your luxury fits and stunt on 'em.
It's a tale as old as time and a strategy that never fails.
