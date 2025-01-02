Nika Muhl stuns in bikini top and bare abs to start the new year
In her own words, basketball player Nika Muhl is “stepping into the new year with a new knee” — and, of course, a fabulous outfit.
The Croatian point guard, 23, wowed her followers on Thursday, January 2, with an Instagram post that showed just how confident she was feeling about the new year.
“Stepping into the new year with a new knee be likeeee,” the Seattle Storm player wrote in the caption.
The point guard had to miss the 2025 WNBA season after tearing her ACL in October 2024, but her surgery was a success and she is recovering well.
Voted "Most Stylish" by GQ Sports, Muhl has become known for her daring ensembles, and her first fit of the new year was no exception. The athlete wore an eye-catching red jacket over a tan bikini top and a denim mini skirt. She accessorized with a silver chain necklace, matching earrings, and green-tinted sunglasses.
Muhl’s fellow female ballers were quick to comment in support of their colleague.
Longtime friend Paige Bueckers couldn’t resist making a knee-related pun, and neither could fellow UConn alum Kamorea “KK” Arnold, who playfully wrote, “KNEEK KNEEK😛” on the post.
Fans were happy to see that the basketball star would once again be gracing their feeds with her daring ensembles.
“Ugh i missed your fit pics thank u,” wrote one follower, while another summed it up simply, noting that the point guard was “serving LOOKS.”
