Paige Bueckers gifts 'twin' Nika Muhl a 'bucket' of Nike PE swag

UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers sent a gift to her 'twin' and former Huskies teammate Nika Muhl including her new Nike PE.

In this story:

The bond between UConn women's basketball players runs deep. The friendship between Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl is just one of the latest examples.

The duo grew close during their time with the Huskies, and Bueckers continued to support Muhl on her journey to the WNBA with the Seattle Storm.

Bueckers pulled up to a couple of Muhl's games while rocking her jersey, while Muhl was always keeping an eye back on the Huskies.

While Muhl may no longer be an official member of the UConn women's basketball program, she is one at heart and Bueckers reminded her of that this week.

Bueckers sent Muhl a pair of her new Nike GT Hustle 3 PE that she will debut on the court this weekend. Bueckers gifted Muhl the sneakers along with a "bucket" of Nike swag. It is the same gift bucket that she handed out to her current UConn teammates.

The bucket, an homage to Bueckers' nickname, was packed with a t-shirt, hoodie, and Bose headphones.

That's a quality gift for the holiday, and will keep Muhl's spirits high as she continues to recover from a devastating knee injury suffered in her debut overseas.

Bueckers is off to a hot start for the 6-0 Huskies, who are ranked No. 2 in the country. She is averaging 22 points 4.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

UConn will be facing No. 22 Louisville on Saturday, December 7, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, when Bueckers' PE officially drops.

Josh Sanchez
