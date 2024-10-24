Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield's beach vacation swimsuit stunners
Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield is enjoying a beach vacation with the gals. Bromfield, who is the fiancée of Olympic champion Noah Lyles, dropped a series of photos from her vacation on Instagram.
Bromfield and Lyles, who won the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics to become the "Fastest Man in the World," got engaged in mid-October.
The newly engaged Jamaican star is now celebrating with her friends and it looks like a great time.
Bromfield dropped photos wearing a stunning orange and yellow one-piece, and others in a silver bikini.
That's how you do vacation right.
Lyles and Bromfield began dating in August 2022 after seven years of friendship. It all started when Bromfield slid into Lyles' DMs back in 2017.
A few years later, after Lyles broke up with his then-girlfriend, he returned the favor and slid back into Bromfield's.
The couple continuously speaks highly of each other and have made podcasts appearances about the positive impact they have had on each other's mental health.
File this one under: things you love to see.
