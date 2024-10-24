The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield's beach vacation swimsuit stunners

Jamaican track and field star Junelle Bromfield, the fiancée of Olympic champ Noah Lyles, dropped a series of swimsuit photos from a recent beach vacation.

Josh Sanchez

Junelle Bromfield competes in the 4x400 Meters Relay Women during the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
Junelle Bromfield competes in the 4x400 Meters Relay Women during the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield is enjoying a beach vacation with the gals. Bromfield, who is the fiancée of Olympic champion Noah Lyles, dropped a series of photos from her vacation on Instagram.

Bromfield and Lyles, who won the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics to become the "Fastest Man in the World," got engaged in mid-October.

The newly engaged Jamaican star is now celebrating with her friends and it looks like a great time.

MORE: Noah Lyles’ sweet text messages to Junelle Bromfield correctly predicted their future

Bromfield dropped photos wearing a stunning orange and yellow one-piece, and others in a silver bikini.

Junelle Bromfield, Jamaica track and field
Junelle Bromfield/Instagram
Junelle Bromfield, Jamaica track and field
Junelle Bromfield/Instagram

That's how you do vacation right.

MORE: Gabby Thomas rocks miniskirt, cowgirl boot combo at F1 race in Austin

Lyles and Bromfield began dating in August 2022 after seven years of friendship. It all started when Bromfield slid into Lyles' DMs back in 2017.

A few years later, after Lyles broke up with his then-girlfriend, he returned the favor and slid back into Bromfield's.

Junelle Bromfield, Jamaica track and field
Junelle Bromfield/Instagram

The couple continuously speaks highly of each other and have made podcasts appearances about the positive impact they have had on each other's mental health.

File this one under: things you love to see.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe

Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand

How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs

+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf

$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion