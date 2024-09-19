Livvy Dunne’s dramatic makeover proves ‘blondes have more fun’
Livvy Dunne is ready to defend the gymnastics national title as an LSU Tiger, but is embracing the “fun” in her fifth and final year of eligibility.
She’s putting in the hard work with ridiculously “hard” moves, practices that are leaving her red-faced and tired, and a final picture day ever in an epic leotard.
The 21-year-old star gymnast knows how to balance fun and work. Before her final photoshoot for LSU for the team media day and official pictures for 2024-25, she posted a TikTok video getting her hair bleached blonde with the words, ”Whatever, the blondes have more fun because the bleach is in their head, let’s talk about it, ummm.”
Here’s the before bleach look without makeup as well:
And here’s the end result:
As Cyndi Lauper said in her famous song, “Girls Just Want To Have Fun”. For the bleached blonde Dunne, she’s definitely a girl just having fun and living carefree. She’s also showing the confidence posting pictures of her natural beauty lately, as seen in this sun bathing makeup-free selfie.
Outside of posting the epic TikTok video for media day, Dunne is living large. She has amassed over 13 million social media followers and makes $4 million a year in NIL money and $9.5 million overall. In fact, only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes more per year in NIL at $5.1 million, according toOn3's NIL 100 rankings. If that wasn’t enough star power, she’s also dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Dunne is just a “blonde having fun”, and she deserves to let loose after all she’s accomplished.
