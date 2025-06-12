Pacers WAG Jade Jones upstages Tyrese Halliburton’s dad, mom in custom fit
While the Indiana Pacers entered the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder as a huge underdogs, they now sit just two wins away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.
Following an embarrassing 123-107 loss to the Thunder in Game 2, the series returned to Indianapolis where the Pacers came back to win 116-107.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who delivered the stunning game-winning shot for Indiana to steal Game 1, scored 22 points with 11 assists and 9.0 rebounds in Game 3.
Jade Jones, Haliburton's girlfriend of six years, hasn't missed one matchup of this series. After proudly rocking bold custom jeans in enemy territory for Game 1, Jones kept things preppy and demure for Game 2.
With the Pacers-Thunder series returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, however, Jones brought back the flair with what turned out to be her lucky Haliburton skirt and knee-high boots.
Jones sat courtside on Wednesday evening with her boyfriend's parents, John and Brenda Haliburton, along with the Pacers guard's skills coach, Drew Hanlen.
Haliburton couldn't help but make fun of his dad's outfit while speaking to ESPN's Jorge Sedano after the game. "He outta pocket for them jeans, but other than that, it's good to see him out here." Haliburton said with a huge smile on his face.
Jones showed off more angles of her game-winning fit on Instagram. She simply captioned the post, "Finals baby!!!! ✨."
Fans can expect to see Jones and Haliburton's parents back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 4 on Friday, June 13.
