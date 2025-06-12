The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Pacers WAG Jade Jones upstages Tyrese Halliburton’s dad, mom in custom fit

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, steals the show courtside while sitting with John and Brenda Haliburton during the 2025 NBA Finals.

Emily Bicks

March 1, 2025: Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton holds his parents John and Brenda Haliburton.
March 1, 2025: Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton holds his parents John and Brenda Haliburton. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Indiana Pacers entered the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder as a huge underdogs, they now sit just two wins away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Following an embarrassing 123-107 loss to the Thunder in Game 2, the series returned to Indianapolis where the Pacers came back to win 116-107.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who delivered the stunning game-winning shot for Indiana to steal Game 1, scored 22 points with 11 assists and 9.0 rebounds in Game 3.

Jade Jones, Haliburton's girlfriend of six years, hasn't missed one matchup of this series. After proudly rocking bold custom jeans in enemy territory for Game 1, Jones kept things preppy and demure for Game 2.

Jade Jones
@jadeeejones/Instagram

With the Pacers-Thunder series returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, however, Jones brought back the flair with what turned out to be her lucky Haliburton skirt and knee-high boots.

Jones sat courtside on Wednesday evening with her boyfriend's parents, John and Brenda Haliburton, along with the Pacers guard's skills coach, Drew Hanlen.

Jade Jones, Drew Hanlen, Tyrese Haliburton's parents
@jadeeejones/Instagram

Haliburton couldn't help but make fun of his dad's outfit while speaking to ESPN's Jorge Sedano after the game. "He outta pocket for them jeans, but other than that, it's good to see him out here." Haliburton said with a huge smile on his face.

Jones showed off more angles of her game-winning fit on Instagram. She simply captioned the post, "Finals baby!!!! ✨."

Fans can expect to see Jones and Haliburton's parents back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 4 on Friday, June 13.

Emily Bicks
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

